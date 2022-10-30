Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store

Brian Keith Poston
Brian Keith Poston(St. Pauls Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store.

The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.

Authorities were then able to identify a suspect, Brian Keith Poston, through surveillance footage. He was taken into custody at his home a short time later.

Poston is charged with breaking and entering as well as larceny.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 9 fire crash
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
Pamela Eleuteri
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle
Buckle up because more than 30,000 jeep lovers from all over the country are expected to be at...
Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway

Latest News

Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell
NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach
Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence
Man hurt after shooting in Pawleys Island, deputies say
Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings