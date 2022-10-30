Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store.

The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.

Authorities were then able to identify a suspect, Brian Keith Poston, through surveillance footage. He was taken into custody at his home a short time later.

Poston is charged with breaking and entering as well as larceny.

