FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting a bit drier conditions for today but still cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances remain low but not zero throughout the day. There is enough moisture to produce a few sprinkles but besides that, it’s going to be a cloudy day. This will keep our temperatures at bay in the mid to upper 60s.

Cloudy and cool Sunday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually clear throughout the night. Overall, we’ll have partly cloudy skies throughout the night. Temperatures will drop near 60 degrees across our area.

HALLOWEEN

Warmer weather returns in a hurry for Halloween. Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures quickly rebound through the 70s Monday afternoon. Even through sunset, temperatures will hold around 70°.

We do expect more rain chances Monday, mainly in the form of scattered showers. While there will be plenty of dry time, we can’t rule out some quick-moving showers around those trick-or-treating hours.

Trick or treat forecast (WMBF)

WEEK AHEAD

After Halloween, the weather is going to get quiet. The sunshine returns with warmer weather on the way. Temperatures will warm back up in the upper 70s by midweek and we’re expecting dry weather for the next several days.

Warmer weather ahead (WMBF)

