Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into a series of shooting incidents that happened in a part of the Pee Dee early Sunday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents were first reported at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Shots were also fired “at or into vehicles” on Second Neck Road and Half Moon Road.

All of the shootings appear to be related, according to deputies.

No further details were immediately available.

