Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into a series of shooting incidents that happened in a part of the Pee Dee early Sunday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents were first reported at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Shots were also fired “at or into vehicles” on Second Neck Road and Half Moon Road.

All of the shootings appear to be related, according to deputies.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

