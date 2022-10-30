Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina uses fast start to top Marshall 24-13

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grayson McCall had a touchdown run and a scoring pass as Coastal Carolina did most of its damage in the first quarter in a 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

McCall opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Bryce Carpenter scored on a 3-yard run and McCall fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Jacob Jenkins to give the Chanticleers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Marshall (4-4, 1-3) pulled within 21-10 at halftime on Khalan Laborn’s 2-yard touchdown run and Rece Verhoff’s 40-yard field goal. Both teams traded field goals in the second half.

McCall completed 13 of 24 passes for 121 yards for Coastal Carolina, which managed just 271 yards of offense while yielding 357.

Cam Fancher threw for 320 yards on 19-of-36 passing for the Thundering Herd.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 9 fire crash
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
Pamela Eleuteri
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle
Buckle up because more than 30,000 jeep lovers from all over the country are expected to be at...
Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway

Latest News

VIDEO: Coastal Carolina tops Marshall, 24-13
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams make SCHSL playoffs
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams make SCHSL playoffs
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scores and Highlights - Week 10