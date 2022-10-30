Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A bystander was hurt after an altercation in the Pee Dee escalated into a shooting early Sunday.

The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the Waffle House location on Pamplico Highway at around 2:20 a.m.

Police learned the shooting occurred after a verbal and physical altercation between a man and woman in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The man got into a vehicle and left the scene, but police said that’s when shots were fired toward the woman involved in the altercation. The bystander was then struck as a result.

Another vehicle and the building were both damaged.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.