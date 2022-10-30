1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m.
An online search of the address matches it to a UPS Store location.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
