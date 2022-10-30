Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest

1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m.

An online search of the address matches it to a UPS Store location.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 9 fire crash
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
Pamela Eleuteri
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle
Buckle up because more than 30,000 jeep lovers from all over the country are expected to be at...
Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway

Latest News

VIDEO: Coastal Carolina tops Marshall, 24-13
VIDEO: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams make SCHSL playoffs
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers
VIDEO: Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence
Williamsburg County fire officials say they received information that kerosene sold at Tanners...
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County