Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was slowed and lanes were blocked along part of Highway 17 after an 18-wheeler was stuck in the road.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Spa Drive at around 3:15 p.m. regarding the incident.

No one was hurt, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also at the scene.

