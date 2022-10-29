Submit a Tip
Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was slowed and lanes were blocked along part of Highway 17 after an 18-wheeler was stuck in the road.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Spa Drive at around 3:15 p.m. regarding the incident.

No one was hurt, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

