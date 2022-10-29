Submit a Tip
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed on Racetrack Road in Dillon County

crash
crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after being struck by a truck on Racetrack Road Friday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, in Dillon County 4 miles south of Lake View.

The 30-year-old driver of the 2006 Dodge pickup truck was heading south on Racetrack Road when they struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian died from their injuries.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim as they work on notifying the next of kin.

SCHP is investigating.

VIDEO: Man raises money for service dogs for veterans by kayaking over 4,000 miles