Man dies after jumping from overpass onto I-26 during traffic stop, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in Charleston County.

A deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass after 10:30 p.m. Friday above I-26 in North Charleston.

During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle ran to the side of the overpass and jumped into the westbound lanes of the interstate.

The westbound lanes of I-26 were temporarily shut down while EMS responded. They pronounced the man dead at the scene, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office called in SLED to investigate the incident.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

