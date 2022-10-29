Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man dies after jumping from overpass onto I-26 during traffic stop, deputies say

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in Charleston County.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a fatality following a traffic stop in Charleston County.

A deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass after 10:30 p.m. Friday above I-26 in North Charleston.

During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle ran to the side of the overpass and jumped into the westbound lanes of the interstate.

The westbound lanes of I-26 were temporarily shut down while EMS responded. They pronounced the man dead at the scene, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office called in SLED to investigate the incident.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Market Common Publix sets grand opening date
Pamela Eleuteri
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle
Tyrese Wright
Affidavit: Suspect raped woman who was using his laundry machines in Myrtle Beach apartment
William Lanigan, Susan Lanigan
Man charged in connection to carjacking at Conway Medical Center; wife also arrested
Antony Juarez-Simon
17-year-old charged with shooting, killing 12-year-old sibling in Florence County