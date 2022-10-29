Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams make SCHSL playoffs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the regular season now wrapped up, several local teams are looking to make a march to state in the playoffs.

The top four teams in each SCHSL region are guaranteed a playoff spot in each classification. Class 5A and 4A also include at-large bids in their respective brackets.

Below is a list of first-round matchups featuring teams from the WMBF News viewing area which will be played on Nov. 4.

SCHSL CLASS 5A

River Bluff at Carolina Forest

Berkeley at St. James

Conway at Summerville

SCHSL CLASS 4A

Richland Northeast at South Florence

Lugoff-Elgin at West Florence

Lucy Beckham at Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach at Irmo

Myrtle Beach at May River

SCHSL CLASS 3A

Marlboro County at Dillon

Lakewood at Manning

Aynor at Crestwood

Loris at Camden

SCHSL CLASS 2A

Cheraw at Marion

Buford at Andrews

Kingstree at Timberland

Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate

SCHSL CLASS A

Military Magnet at Johnsonville

Allendale-Fairfax at Lamar

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

Whale Branch at Lake View

Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill

Hannah-Pamplico at Estill

East Clarendon at Cross

