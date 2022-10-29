Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football teams make SCHSL playoffs
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With the regular season now wrapped up, several local teams are looking to make a march to state in the playoffs.
The top four teams in each SCHSL region are guaranteed a playoff spot in each classification. Class 5A and 4A also include at-large bids in their respective brackets.
EXTRA POINT | WEEK 10 SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS
Below is a list of first-round matchups featuring teams from the WMBF News viewing area which will be played on Nov. 4.
Click here to view the full brackets.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
SCHSL CLASS 5A
River Bluff at Carolina Forest
Berkeley at St. James
Conway at Summerville
SCHSL CLASS 4A
Richland Northeast at South Florence
Lugoff-Elgin at West Florence
Lucy Beckham at Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach at Irmo
Myrtle Beach at May River
SCHSL CLASS 3A
Marlboro County at Dillon
Lakewood at Manning
Aynor at Crestwood
Loris at Camden
SCHSL CLASS 2A
Cheraw at Marion
Buford at Andrews
Kingstree at Timberland
Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate
SCHSL CLASS A
Military Magnet at Johnsonville
Allendale-Fairfax at Lamar
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
Whale Branch at Lake View
Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Scotts Branch at Baptist Hill
Hannah-Pamplico at Estill
East Clarendon at Cross
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.