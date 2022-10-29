Submit a Tip
Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WADDELL, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) – Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies had been investigating the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage for over a year. They said the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.

Investigators said they found an underground bunker while they searched the storage facility.

The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside.

Deputies said they found 36 guns, a pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, a half-ounce of psychedelic mushrooms and 200 pill capsules.

Investigators also said they found $240,000 in cash and $700,000 worth of gold and silver. The duo were using the stolen electricity to power the bunker, deputies said.

The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.
The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.(MCSO)

The mother and son were taken into custody and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

