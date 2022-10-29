Crews respond to structure fire in Conway
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were on the scene of a structure fire Saturday afternoon in Conway.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle at around 2:10 p.m.
Officials added the blaze was mostly contained to a garage area and was placed under control as of around 3 p.m.
No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.