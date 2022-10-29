Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor Hugo Parra Navarrete.

According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE Hwy 9 as a Honda sedan was traveling west on North Nichols Highway. The two vehicles collided.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Marion County and HCFR crews were dispatched to the call at 5:41 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

