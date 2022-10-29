Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

Highway 9 fire crash
Highway 9 fire crash(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor Hugo Parra Navarrete.

According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE Hwy 9 as a Honda sedan was traveling west on North Nichols Highway. The two vehicles collided.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Marion County and HCFR crews were dispatched to the call at 5:41 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

VIDEO: Man raises money for service dogs for veterans by kayaking over 4,000 miles