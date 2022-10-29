1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Conway area early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened at 2395 Highway 90. Crews were called to the scene at around 7:15 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

