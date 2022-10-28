WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 10
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!
Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!
THURSDAY
Lake View 40, Hannah-Pamplico 32
Lewisville 44, McBee 18
FRIDAY
St. James at Carolina Forest
Conway at Sumter
Socastee at Wando
West Florence at South Florence
Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach
Hartsville at Wilson
Dillon at Georgetown
Marlboro County at Camden
Loris at Aynor
Darlington at Lake City
Waccamaw at Manning
Marion at Mullins
Cheraw at Chesterfield
Lee Central at Kingstree
Johnsonville at Hemingway
Green Sea-Floyds at Latta
East Clarendon at Scott’s Branch
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Chrisitan at Thomas Sumter
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Conway Christian at Andrew Jackson Academy
Lawrence Manning at Trinity Collegiate
