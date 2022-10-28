Submit a Tip
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 10

By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!

THURSDAY

Lake View 40, Hannah-Pamplico 32

Lewisville 44, McBee 18

FRIDAY

St. James at Carolina Forest

Conway at Sumter

Socastee at Wando

West Florence at South Florence

Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach

Hartsville at Wilson

Dillon at Georgetown

Marlboro County at Camden

Loris at Aynor

Darlington at Lake City

Waccamaw at Manning

Marion at Mullins

Cheraw at Chesterfield

Lee Central at Kingstree

Johnsonville at Hemingway

Green Sea-Floyds at Latta

East Clarendon at Scott’s Branch

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Dillon Chrisitan at Thomas Sumter

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Conway Christian at Andrew Jackson Academy

Lawrence Manning at Trinity Collegiate

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

