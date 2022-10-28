Traffic slowed after vehicle overturns on Highway 701

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were blocked after a crash in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said a vehicle overturned in the area of Highway 701 and Adrian Highway on Friday. Crews were called to the scene at around 2:35 p.m.

No one was taken to the hospital, according to HCFR.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

