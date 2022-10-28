Submit a Tip
Traffic slowed after vehicle overturns on Highway 701

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were blocked after a crash in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said a vehicle overturned in the area of Highway 701 and Adrian Highway on Friday. Crews were called to the scene at around 2:35 p.m.

No one was taken to the hospital, according to HCFR.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

