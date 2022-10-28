Myrtle Beach Pelicans to host ghouls, goblins for annual trick-or-treat at the ballpark on Friday

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Instead of baseball players, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark will be filled with ghosts, princesses and cowboys for its annual trick-or-treat event on Friday.

Kids 12 and under are invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track.

“The Trick-or-Treat event is an off-season staple for the Pelicans and we are thrilled to once again host families and fans of all ages for a night of fun at the ballpark,” stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore.

Admission to the event is free and open to all ages but does require a ticket. CLICK HERE to get your free ticket to the event.

The trick-or-treat event goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

