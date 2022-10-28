Man charged connection to carjacking at Conway Medical Center, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a carjacking that shut down Conway Medical Center on Thursday.

The Conway Police Department said Friday that William Michael Lanigan is charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense and theft of a controlled substance.

As of Friday afternoon, online records show Lanigan is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set. He was booked Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened Thursday morning at the CMC main campus on Singleton Ridge Road. Conway Police Chief Dale Long later said a work van was the vehicle that was stolen, but it was recovered at a nearby home.

A spokesperson for CMC also confirmed to WMBF News that the incident also caused a lockdown.

“The safety of our patients, visitors, and employees is a top priority for CMC,” the hospital said in a statement.

It then prompted a law enforcement presence that included the area of Clemson Road near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

The school sent out an alert regarding police activity but later gave an all-clear once authorities cleared the scene.

Landon Tucker, a CCU student who lives in the neighborhood, told WMBF News he was concerned about having something like this happen close to home.

“It’s very concerning because me and my roommate, we don’t have anything that we can use to defend ourselves,” he said. “We don’t have anything like that. All we can really do is lock our doors and even then, if an intruder comes in, they will come in somehow. It’s definitely scary that college kids don’t have any defense on their side so that’s concerning.”

The Horry County Police Department and Coastal Carolina University Police Department assisted Conway police in the case.

