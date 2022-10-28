Submit a Tip
Little River woman faces DUI, hit-and-run charges in connection to crash involving motorcycle

Pamela Eleuteri
Pamela Eleuteri(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a woman caused a crash along Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, but just kept driving.

Pamela Eleuteri, 46, of Little River, faces several charges including felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injuries.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, two cars collided on Highway 90 about two miles east of North Myrtle Beach.

Lee said a 2004 Honda motorcycle was heading east on Highway 90, while the SUV driven by Eleuteri was heading south.

Eleuteri failed to yield the right of way, hit the motorcycle and then drove off, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers did not release the condition of the motorcyclist.

Lee said Eleuteri was located a short time later.

She is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

