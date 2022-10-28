Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

It’s that time again for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Trick-or-Treat

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The annual Trick-or-Treat event is returning to Pelicans Ballpark!

The event is a Family Friday and ballpark trick-or-treat, is Friday, October 28 from 5pm to 7pm.

Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track.

Concessions will be available including the $25 Family Friday Meal Deal which includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and a bucket of popcorn.

Admission to the event is FREE and open to all ages but does require a ticket.

You can get one online at https://www.milb.com/myrtle-beach/events/halloween or the box office.

