It’s that time again for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Trick-or-Treat
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -
The annual Trick-or-Treat event is returning to Pelicans Ballpark!
The event is a Family Friday and ballpark trick-or-treat, is Friday, October 28 from 5pm to 7pm.
Kids 12 & under will be invited onto the field for a trick-or-treat around the warning track.
Concessions will be available including the $25 Family Friday Meal Deal which includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and a bucket of popcorn.
Admission to the event is FREE and open to all ages but does require a ticket.
You can get one online at https://www.milb.com/myrtle-beach/events/halloween or the box office.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.