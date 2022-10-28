Submit a Tip
GRAPHIC: Death row inmate who severed penis asks court to end restraints

Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.
Death row inmate Henry Hodges is seen in this photo.(Tennessee Department of Correction)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney for a death row inmate in Tennessee who cut off his penis shortly after asking to be placed on suicide watch has filed a complaint against prison officials.

The motion filed Friday in Nashville’s Davidson County Chancery Court asks the judge to declare that the prison’s treatment of Henry Hodges violate his constitutional rights.

The complaint says that after Hodges severed his penis, he was hospitalized.

He returned to Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Oct. 21. Since then, he has been held naked in restraints on a thin mattress over a concrete slab.

The complaint asks the court to order prison officials to release Hodges from his restraints, provide him with clothing, and appoint an independent monitor of his mental and physical health treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

