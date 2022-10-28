Submit a Tip
The Grand Strand is jammed packed with events happening this Halloween weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no shortage of things happening this weekend in the Grand Strand.

Socastee High School’s Theater Department is current running their fall production of : ‘A Night of One Acts’. You can catch Mattie and John as leads in the production Tonight at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 pm.

The Champion Autism Network is hosting the BEST OF THE BEACH BALLS MEATBALL CHALLENGE. It’s Saturday from 11am to 2pm at the Yaupon parking lot in Surfside Beach,

Restaurants, food trucks, catering companies and home cooks enter to win and showcase their meatball prowess. A fun, family-friendly event raising autism awareness and funds for Champion Autism Network.

The event is held with the Halloween Rod Run Car Show.

Also happening Saturday is the Solid Rock Superhero Fall Festival!

Feel free to wear a super hero costume. There will be trunk or treat, camel rides, pony rides, petting zoo, trackless train, food, drinks, bird feeder craft, tithing craft, pumpkin craft, ring toss, basketball toss, duck pond, rock climbing, stilt walker, and so much more.

They’ll also have a craft show- If you are interested in being a craft vendor, reach out to Alyssa Lehman at 717-439-8422.

Here are some other events happening across the Grand Strand this weekend:

Friday (10/28):

5th Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam

Lowcountry Lore – Ghosts And Legends Of The Grand Strand

Saturday (10/29):

Halloween Dance Party at Ripley’s Aquarium

Halloween Bash On The Avenue

Sunday (10/30):

2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Fall Jerk Fest

Family Fun & Literacy Day At The Kaminski House Museum

