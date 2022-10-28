FIRST ALERT: Cloudy weekend ahead, showers possible into Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More clouds, cool weather, and rain chances return for the weekend.

SATURDAY

After a dreary Friday, we’re expecting more of the same for Saturday. Cloudy skies prevail from start to finish. Temperatures will have a tough time climbing as we turn breezy through the afternoon. Only expecting afternoon highs to hit 64°.

Moisture will continue to move onshore, helping to bring more rounds of mist and light showers. We’ll keep the rain chances going through most of the day.

SUNDAY

The clouds continue into Sunday but the rain chances take a dip. Most spots remain dry Sunday with slightly warmer weather. Afternoon highs will top out around 68°.

Best chance of rain arrives Saturday (WMBF)

HALLOWEEN

Warmer weather returns in a hurry for Halloween. Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures quickly rebound through the 70s Monday afternoon. Even through sunset, temperatures will hold around 70°.

We do expect more rain chances Monday, mainly in the form of scattered showers. While there will be plenty of dry time, we can’t rule out some quick-moving showers around those trick-or-treating hours.

While not a washout, some showers will be possible Monday evening (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.