FIRST ALERT: Cloudy & cool weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies will hang around at times through the weekend along with cooler than normal temperatures.

TODAY

Northeast winds behind a cold front continue to keep that layer of low level moisture in the form of cloudy skies. These clouds will hang around throughout the day today, keeping high temperatures in the upper 60s. While some peeks of sunshine cannot be ruled out, we’ll see more clouds for majority of the day.

More clouds around today with just a stray shower chance. Most of us remain dry but cool for today. (WMBF)

There’s just enough moisture along the coast today where an isolated shower needs to be added to the forecast for the Grand Strand. While we don’t expect much, it does look like someone could pick up on an isolated shower or light sprinkle today.

THIS WEEKEND

Have plans for the weekend? Mostly cloudy skies will be likely for both Saturday and Sunday but the rain chances remain minimal. High temperatures on Saturday will climb to around 70. By Sunday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s with clouds for both days. Once again, some times of sunshine will also be possible.

Highs will be close to 70° for both days this weekend. (WMBF)

As we head into Sunday night, a surge of moisture of the Atlantic may produce a few light showers at times on Sunday, but the risk of rain is only 20% and this rain will be light.

The forecast for Monday night calls for more clouds and a few light showers. (WMBF)

That same surge of moisture will also keep a few light showers in the forecast for Halloween, but will also help to boost temperatures. It will be a warm and rather humid Halloween with a 30% of some light showers at times. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 70s for Horry County and to near 80 further inland. Trick or treaters will be greeted by temperatures in the lower 70s, mostly cloudy skies and a lingering risk of one or two light showers.

