Dining with Dockery: The Crafty Rooster

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located in downtown Conway, the Crafty Rooster specializes in wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. In this week’s episode, Andrew heads to downtown Conway to try some of the menu items.

You can watch the entire segment in the video above. Want to look at the menu? View it here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.