Deputies: Horry County man charged in April shooting wanted after not appearing in court

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man charged with attempted murder is now wanted after allegedly not appearing in court.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for 26-year-old Taejohn Shaheem Johnson.

Johnson was arrested earlier this year in connection to an April 20 shooting on Church Street and Sixth Avenue in Conway. A police report states Johnson was in a red truck when he allegedly shot a man while he was walking down the street, hitting him just below the knee.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Johnson was arrested nine days later and was additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office added that Johnson is known to spend time in the Conway area. He’s described as being around 5′10″ and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-5688.

