Coroner identifies driver killed in Georgetown County log truck accident

(mgn)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a log truck in the Grand Strand on Thursday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m.

The Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified the driver as Edwin Morris, 57, of Nesmith.

Lee said an International log truck was heading north on S.C. 41 when the Morris ran off the road to the right.

The log truck then overturned.

Ridgeway said Morris died of natural causes which confirms he experienced a medical emergency which lead to the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy & cool weekend ahead
VIDEO: Horry County man charged in April shooting wanted after not appearing in court
VIDEO: Special Olympics South Carolina welcomes nearly 900 athletes to the Grand Strand
VIDEO: Man charged in connection to carjacking at Conway Medical Center
