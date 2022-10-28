Child seriously injured after shooting Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old has been seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening in the Effingham community of Florence County.

According to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye, the child was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by a sibling accidentally.

There is no update on the child’s condition at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.