Child seriously injured after shooting Florence County
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old has been seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening in the Effingham community of Florence County.
According to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye, the child was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by a sibling accidentally.
There is no update on the child’s condition at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.
