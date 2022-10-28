Submit a Tip
CCU women’s soccer coach Paul Hogan resigns

Paul Hogan
Paul Hogan(CCU Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Paul Hogan has resigned effective immediately, the Coastal Carolina Athletics Department announced Friday. 

Hogan has served as Coastal Carolina’s women’s soccer head coach for the past 12 seasons (2011-22), compiling a record of 99-105-20, making him the all-time career wins leader in CCU women’s soccer history. 

“We thank Paul for his professionalism and service to our program. We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors,” said Matt Hogue, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation. 

During his time at CCU, Hogan was twice named the Big South Conference Coach of the Year (2014 and 2015) and recorded six double-digit win seasons.

He coached one Big South Attacking Player of the Year, two Big South Rookie/Freshman of the Year, one Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, and 26 all-conference selections over his time at CCU.

He has also mentored five United Soccer Coaches/NSCAA All-Region honorees and 14 conference all-tournament honorees. 

In 15 seasons as a head coach, he has posted a career record of 134-121-27.

A national search for the program’s next head coach will commence immediately.

