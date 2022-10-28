Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buckle up! More than 30,000 Jeep enthusiasts from all over the country are expected to be at the annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam this weekend.

The three-day festival kicks off each morning with 300 Jeeps parading down the beach much like they did early Friday.

If you don’t make it time to watch the sunrise beach crawls, there is plenty to do at the festival.

There will be more than 100 vendors, an off-road Jeep obstacle course, live music, a Halloween costume contest and a Jeep show.

Chris Trout, President of NS Promotions, said they had to close registration earlier in the week because so many people signed up.

“When you register your Jeep you get a parking spot, a swag bag and a T-shirt. There’s a limited supply. We only have so many t-shirts and so many swag bags and we reached capacity. We didn’t expect to do that so early in the game,” he said.

More than 2,500 Jeeps registered to be on site this year.

Don’t worry if you did not register, you can still climb in your Jeep and make your way down the event.

Admission is $10, while children 12 years old and under get in for free.

A portion of the proceeds from the weekend will go towards supporting Special Operations Wounded Warrior.

Stephanie Srtyjewski, a vendor at Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam, said this is her second year attending the festival and it’s one you do not want to miss.

“Oh the atmosphere is absolutely fabulous,” she said. “They have a great obstacle course they set up here. The mud pit is awesome. Just lots of hyped-up energy. Jeep-ers are a special breed.”

The event formally gets underway at 1 p.m. Friday at the old Myrtle Square Mall site, located at 2501 North Kings Highway.

It will continue through Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information.

