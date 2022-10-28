Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand

By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buckle up! More than 30,000 Jeep enthusiasts from all over the country are expected to be at the annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam this weekend.

The three-day festival kicks off each morning with 300 Jeeps parading down the beach much like they did early Friday.

JEEP JAM ON THE BEACH

JEEP JAM | Thousands of Jeep lovers will be in the Grand Strand this weekend for Jeep Jam! The three-day event kicks off this morning with 300 Jeeps parading down the beach!

Posted by WMBF News on Friday, October 28, 2022

If you don’t make it time to watch the sunrise beach crawls, there is plenty to do at the festival.

There will be more than 100 vendors, an off-road Jeep obstacle course, live music, a Halloween costume contest and a Jeep show.

Chris Trout, President of NS Promotions, said they had to close registration earlier in the week because so many people signed up.

“When you register your Jeep you get a parking spot, a swag bag and a T-shirt. There’s a limited supply. We only have so many t-shirts and so many swag bags and we reached capacity. We didn’t expect to do that so early in the game,” he said.

More than 2,500 Jeeps registered to be on site this year.

Don’t worry if you did not register, you can still climb in your Jeep and make your way down the event.

Admission is $10, while children 12 years old and under get in for free.

A portion of the proceeds from the weekend will go towards supporting Special Operations Wounded Warrior.

Stephanie Srtyjewski, a vendor at Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam, said this is her second year attending the festival and it’s one you do not want to miss.

“Oh the atmosphere is absolutely fabulous,” she said. “They have a great obstacle course they set up here. The mud pit is awesome. Just lots of hyped-up energy. Jeep-ers are a special breed.”

The event formally gets underway at 1 p.m. Friday at the old Myrtle Square Mall site, located at 2501 North Kings Highway.

It will continue through Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity reported near Coastal Carolina University campus, school says
Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted
2022-2023 Winter Outlook
FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season
Market Common Publix sets grand opening date
Tyrese Wright
Affidavit: Suspect raped woman who was using his laundry machines in Myrtle Beach apartment
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Cloudy & cool weekend ahead
Ready for the weekend? Expect more clouds!
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy & cool weekend ahead
Taejohn Shaheem Johnson
Deputies: Horry County man charged in April shooting wanted after not appearing in court
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
Sheriff: 12-year-old dies after being shot by brother in Florence County