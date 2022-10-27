This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women.

Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.

“It is created for us to come out and enjoy ourselves. It’s the one time of the day that a lot of us get when nobody is calling our name and it’s all about simply having fun,” said Kim Rodgers Clora.

Kim Rodgers Clora is the captain of the Myrtle Beach Subgroup she established in March of 2021.

“You come out here and you see the ladies. Some of us haven’t jumped in 30 years. There’s one lady out here, this is the first time she’s jumped in 30 years. Came back to her just like that,” said Rodgers Clora. “We have retirees, we have hairstylists, we have realtors, we have retail. Anybody and everybody.”

Tameka Baptiste joined the club in July and quickly became co-captain. She said she’s thankful for the friendships that she’s made along the way.

“I’ve always loved jumping Double Dutch and it’s something that I wanted to start back in again, and didn’t know anybody else that was going to be able to do it, said Baptiste. “It’s been amazing because you know as an adult, it’s hard to make friends, honestly. So, the first day I came, everybody was welcoming me with open arms, like, ‘hey, let’s do it!’”

After an hour of jumping to the beat, the women ended their session with a prayer.

The organization goes beyond the ropes, it gives the women a positive outlet.

“It’s grown into a sisterhood, a ministry, a movement of women who are uplifting, encouraging and empowering themselves and other women as well,” said Pamela Robinson.

Robinson is the driving force behind the movement. She created the Chicago-based nonprofit in 2016 during a difficult time in her life.

“I was trying to figure out what my purpose was and I wasn’t thinking that my purpose was Double Dutch. I was just thinking what can I do that’s going to help me smile and laugh again.”

Robinson said playing Double Dutch at a family barbeque was the answer to her prayer. She later posted on social media for women to join her and her good friend.

“And they came. The rest is history. We never had to tie a rope to the fence,” she said.

Robinson is proud of her organization and hopes it will continue to help more women all over the world.

“You don’t have to jump fast, you don’t have to long, you don’t even have to jump Double Dutch at all, because we’re doing other things. It’s really about connecting with other women who are forming a sisterhood that is going global,” Robinson said. “So, come on out and be a part of us.”

The organization also participates in other activities including community service.

