Southwest Airlines to offer nonstop flights to Denver from MYR in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southwest Airlines will soon add another destination to flights coming out of Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The airport announced Thursday that Southwest will offer nonstop flights to Denver beginning June 10, 2023. MYR said in a release that the new service will operate on Saturdays.

Denver will also provide a layover for other Southwest flights heading to the West Coast.

“We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports at MYR. “This market is one of our top underserved markets, and more flight options are needed to keep up with the growing passenger demand. We are so pleased that Southwest will help to fulfill that need, and we have no doubt that the new route will be highly successful. We thank Southwest for their continued partnership.”

Southwest began operating at in 2021 and offers nonstop flights to other destinations including Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and Pittsburgh.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.