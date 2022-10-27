“Shop. Front. First.” with the Women on Front Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just in time for the holidays it’s a great reminder to shop local and support women own business.

In Georgetown, S.C. there are over two dozen women own businesses on Front Street.

Some of those include: Bluebird Vintage, Whiskey & Wildflower, Art Harbor, Merle Norman, The Cottage, Whimesy Roots, Rice Birds, Harbor Shops..... And so much more!

Remember to shop local, and Shop. Front. First. and head on to Georgetown to support these wonderful businesses.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.