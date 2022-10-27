Submit a Tip
Powerball reaches $700M, 5th highest jackpot in its history

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.

It’s also the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

Powerball says the cash value of the prize will be about $335 million.

The next drawing will be Wednesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Tickets are $2 per play.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

