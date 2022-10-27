Submit a Tip
Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week.

Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.

An employee at the store told police she saw a white GMC Sierra chasing a burgundy Subaru Forester in the parking lot before shots were fired from the GMC.

Then officers were called to Kickapoo Drive in the Green Sea area in reference to what happened at the gas station. Police met with a juvenile and an adult man, the former saying there was no verbal altercation with the suspect. However, police were told there were words exchanged via text message about a generator that was stolen the day prior.

The juvenile then said they were getting out of the car when the suspect began to open fire, striking the vehicle they were in through the front windshield and dashboard.

The driver of the vehicle corroborated the juvenile’s story, adding that they were trying to get gas at one side of the pump when the suspect chased them around before firing shots at them.

Officers then obtained photos of the damage to the vehicle.

No arrests or further information on a suspect was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

