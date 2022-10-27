Submit a Tip
Police activity reported near Coastal Carolina University campus, school says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking residents and students at Coastal Carolina University to avoid an area due to police activity near campus.

CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road, which is located off Singleton Ridge Road near Technology Boulevard.

WMBF News is reaching out to learn more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

