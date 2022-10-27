New Grand Strand area council hosts first-ever nonprofit expo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re looking for opportunities to get involved in the community, you can stop by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Nonprofit Expo.

More than 40 nonprofits from across the Grand Strand will be set up at Horry Georgetown Technical College’s Business and Conference Center for you to learn more about their organizations.

You’ll find volunteer opportunities with groups like the American Red Cross, United Way and the Alzheimer’s Association just to name a few.

You can join the more than 200 people already signed up for the free event and enjoy snacks from Benjamin’s Bakery as you walk around.

Shannon Furtick, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Business Development Services Manager, said this event is a great opportunity for those who want to get involved.

“So many people in our community want to know how to get involved and how to volunteer. So, all of those different nonprofit organizations are gonna be here to actually provide you information for you to go ahead and sign up to get involved,” said Furtick.

The Nonprofit Expo was organized by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s new Nonprofit Council.

The Nonprofit Council was started earlier this year and aims to figure out what nonprofit organizations in the Grand Strand are in need of.

So far, the Council’s held education classes, and volunteer management classes and soon they’ll have a grant writing class for nonprofits.

Furtick said they’ve learned the most important need for nonprofits is collaboration, so getting as many of you as possible to come to the Nonprofit Expo will be a huge help.

“We have so many wonderful nonprofits here in the Grand Strand area, but that collaboration is sometimes difficult. I did not realize how many opportunities our area has to offer for these organizations and how to get involved. This event is the best way to learn how to get involved and give back to the community,” said Furtick.

The Nonprofit Expo will be held at HGTC’s Business and Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane on Thursday, October 27, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

