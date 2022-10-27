Market Common Publix sets grand opening date

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A date has now been set for the grand opening of a new Publix location in the Grand Strand.

Publix will open in the new Coventry Marketplace on Wood Duck Drive on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

It would be the seventh Publix location along the Grand Strand, and the second location opening in November with a new one opening in the Carolina Forest area on Nov. 2. There are currently locations in North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, and Pawleys Island.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.