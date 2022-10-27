Submit a Tip
Market Common Publix sets grand opening date

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A date has now been set for the grand opening of a new Publix location in the Grand Strand.

Publix will open in the new Coventry Marketplace on Wood Duck Drive on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

It would be the seventh Publix location along the Grand Strand, and the second location opening in November with a new one opening in the Carolina Forest area on Nov. 2. There are currently locations in North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, and Pawleys Island.

