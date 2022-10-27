Man accused of robbing victim at knifepoint at Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man who they said robbed a person at knifepoint in broad daylight at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach.

Carl Blalock was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery.

Officers were called around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to Plyler Park for a report of an armed robbery.

According to the arrest warrant, police learned that Blalock showed what appeared to be a knife to the victim and demanded the victim’s belongings.

Blalock was also seen on city surveillance cameras walking near the park with what appeared to be a knife in his hand, the arrest warrant states.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

