Horry County Sheriff’s Office asks parents to be aware of sex offender homes ahead of trick-or-treating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Little ghouls and goblins will be roaming the streets on Halloween night looking for treats.

But the Horry County Sheriff’s Office wants parents to check out the doors their kids will be knocking on while trick-or-treating.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents to be aware of where sex offenders live.

Sgt. Keely Hucks with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office explained why it’s so important for parents to do their research before sending their kids out on Halloween night.

“Every year the South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services issues a curfew for supervised sex offenders. However, not every sex offender is supervised so that’s why we suggest that parents go onto our website and actually search to see what address sex offenders live at,” Hucks said.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office has resources on its website so parents can make sure their kids are safe.

The sheriff’s office said it updates the site constantly to make sure families are protected all year round.

It also suggests that parents go to neighborhoods that they are familiar with and are well-lit on Halloween.

