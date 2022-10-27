Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Sheriff’s Office asks parents to be aware of sex offender homes ahead of trick-or-treating

Horry County Sheriff's Office urges parents to check to see if sex offenders live in an area...
Horry County Sheriff's Office urges parents to check to see if sex offenders live in an area where their child will be trick-or-treating on Halloween.(Source: WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Little ghouls and goblins will be roaming the streets on Halloween night looking for treats.

But the Horry County Sheriff’s Office wants parents to check out the doors their kids will be knocking on while trick-or-treating.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents to be aware of where sex offenders live.

RELATED COVERAGE | Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina

Sgt. Keely Hucks with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office explained why it’s so important for parents to do their research before sending their kids out on Halloween night.

“Every year the South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services issues a curfew for supervised sex offenders. However, not every sex offender is supervised so that’s why we suggest that parents go onto our website and actually search to see what address sex offenders live at,” Hucks said.

MORE INFORMATION | Horry County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office has resources on its website so parents can make sure their kids are safe.

The sheriff’s office said it updates the site constantly to make sure families are protected all year round.

It also suggests that parents go to neighborhoods that they are familiar with and are well-lit on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 9 fire crash
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
William Berry Hodges
Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home for 2 days before she escaped
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
2022-2023 Winter Outlook
FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County Emergency Operations Center welcomes new 911 dispatchers
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand area council hosts first-ever nonprofit expo
.
VIDEO: Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted
VIDEO: police respond to carjacking near Coastal Carolina University campus, suspect wanted
VIDEO: police respond to carjacking near Coastal Carolina University campus, suspect wanted
William Hodges during a bond hearing where he was read his charges in connection to a standoff...
Judge denies bond for man accused of tying up wife, shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach