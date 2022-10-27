Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Emergency Operations Center welcomes new 911 dispatchers

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years after breaking ground, the new Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations Center is up and running, serving all of Horry County.

In the last two years, according to the Horry County Director of 911 & Radio Communications Renee Hardwick, there’s been steady growth in population throughout the area, which means more 911 staff members have been needed.

When those in need depend on first responders, those calls start at the Emergency Operations Center and with the 911 dispatchers.

In the last two budget cycles, Horry County Council was able to fund 20 additional positions bringing in more hands to help.

“We needed those because of the workload,” said Hardwick. “Our folks are maintaining and doing what they need to do in answering the phones and the radios that we’re responsible for, but we needed additional help because this is a fast-growing county.”

The new EOC houses Emergency Management as well as 911 operations.

Hardwick said the team now has 17 new faces assisting those in need.

“That means we can answer the phones faster and then we can get people trained up,” said Hardwick. “We need to grow, police and fire are growing and we need to grow with them.”

The new hires will be responsible for emergency and non-emergency calls throughout Horry County and radio communications for 11 other agencies including Horry County Law Enforcement & Fire Rescue.

Hardwick added although it’s been a long time coming, the new center and new dispatchers are a step in the right direction in being able to better serve the community.

“The ability for them to have additional resources to help them with answering calls and radios and the equipment that we’re going to be able to provide with them, for me that’s what it’s all about and then that means that we get to better serve the citizens of this county,” said Hardwick.

Once training is complete, the new hires will be assigned to a shift to begin fielding calls from all across Horry County.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 9 fire crash
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
William Berry Hodges
Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home for 2 days before she escaped
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse
2022-2023 Winter Outlook
FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County Emergency Operations Center welcomes new 911 dispatchers
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand area council hosts first-ever nonprofit expo
.
VIDEO: Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted
VIDEO: police respond to carjacking near Coastal Carolina University campus, suspect wanted
VIDEO: police respond to carjacking near Coastal Carolina University campus, suspect wanted
William Hodges during a bond hearing where he was read his charges in connection to a standoff...
Judge denies bond for man accused of tying up wife, shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach