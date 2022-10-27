FIRST ALERT: Cool & comfortable end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front has moved through and cooler air is moving in for the end of the work week.

TODAY

Cooler & drier are two words to describe the forecast for today. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will be cooler today due to a gusty breeze from the northeast.

Here's a look at the forecast for today with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies. (WMBF)

Winds will gusts up to 20 mph today, ushering in cooler air just behind the cold front. Highs will reach the lower 70s for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee today.

TOMORROW

That beautiful weather continues for Friday as we end the work week and look forward to the Halloween weekend. Morning temperatures will start out in the low-mid 50s and end up in the upper 60s for the inland areas. Along the beach, we will make a run for 70°. There’s a good chance most of us stay in the upper 60s due to the cooler air and increasing cloud cover. By Friday afternoon, clouds will become more common, a trend we will see for most of the weekend.

Clouds will thicken up for Friday with a gusty wind still bringing in cooler temperatures. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Have plans for the weekend? Mostly cloudy skies will be likely for both Saturday and Sunday but the rain chances remain minimal, only at 20% on Sunday. An incoming system will bring rain chances into the region starting on Sunday night and into Monday. The confidence in this system still remains fairly low with both the GFS and Euro disagreeing with where the most of the rain will end up.

The weekend will feature more clouds and highs in the lower 70s. (WMBF)

Regardless of rain chances, a low pressure system will move through the region. The GFS loves the idea of keeping rain chances minimal for Halloween with just a few isolated showers. The EURO favors showers to be a little bit more common through the second half of Monday and for those trick-or-treat plans on Halloween night. The current forecast calls for just a 30% chance of a few showers on Halloween and for trick or treating. This will not be a heavy rain, which is great news for those Halloween night plans.

Here's a look at the Halloween forecast with rain chances at 30%. (WMBF)

