Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Lake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m.

Lee said an International tractor-trailer was heading north on S.C. 41 when the driver ran off the road to the right to avoid colliding with a stopped vehicle.

The tractor-trailer then overturned, killing the driver.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

