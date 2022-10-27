Darlington County takes over murder investigation of man found near Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is taking over a murder investigation after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Oct. 8.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the body as 23-year-old Trey Lee Montrose, of Florence, and said foul play is suspected.

von Lutcken said an autopsy found Montrose died “of multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

Investigators now say Montrose was murdered in Darlington County, then left near Timmonsville.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501.

