Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

