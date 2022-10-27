Affidavit: Suspect raped woman who was using his laundry machines in Myrtle Beach apartment

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his Myrtle Beach apartment.

An affidavit shows that the accuser went to the suspect’s apartment on Saturday off 37th Avenue North to use do her laundry because her machines weren’t working.

The suspect, identified as Tyrese Wright, was in the apartment, and when she tried to leave after doing her laundry, Wright made sexual advances toward her which she rejected, according to the court documents.

“After the victim told the defendant no, the defendant (Wright) used physical force to push the victim into his room and locked the door behind him,” the affidavit states.

The victim said that he held her down by her neck to the point that it was hard to breathe, the affidavit shows.

The document then states Wright sexually assaulted.

The victim was able to get out of the apartment once Wright was done, and she went to the hospital to get a rape kit done, according to the affidavit.

Wright was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.