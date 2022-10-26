Submit a Tip
Vehicles on fire, serious injuries reported after crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County

Highway 9 fire crash
Highway 9 fire crash(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire.

Highway 9 in Nichols will be closed until further notice.

Marion County and HCFR crews were dispatched to the call at 5:41 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

