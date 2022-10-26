University of South Carolina going back to ‘USC’ branding in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The University of South Carolina will be going back to an old moniker early next year.

The school announced Wednesday that will be simplifying its academic branding, which includes a new “USC” spirit logo. The tree-and-gates logo will remain the official academic logo for the university.

“The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand,” university president Michael Amiridis said in a statement. “In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today.”

As part of the refresh, the university will be dropping its “UofSC” branding that it adopted in 2019. The school will now be known as the “University of South Carolina, USC, South Carolina or Carolina” in marketing and editorial materials.

Athletic logos will not be impacted by the change.

The update will go into effect on Jan. 4, 2023.

