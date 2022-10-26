Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

University of South Carolina going back to ‘USC’ branding in 2023

(University of South Carolina)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The University of South Carolina will be going back to an old moniker early next year.

The school announced Wednesday that will be simplifying its academic branding, which includes a new “USC” spirit logo. The tree-and-gates logo will remain the official academic logo for the university.

“The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand,” university president Michael Amiridis said in a statement. “In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today.”

As part of the refresh, the university will be dropping its “UofSC” branding that it adopted in 2019. The school will now be known as the “University of South Carolina, USC, South Carolina or Carolina” in marketing and editorial materials.

Athletic logos will not be impacted by the change.

The update will go into effect on Jan. 4, 2023.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Myrtle Beach International Airport
Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting
.
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach hosting workshop, seeks community input on town's future
.
VIDEO: ‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
.
VIDEO: Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina