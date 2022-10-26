Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Surfside Beach seeks community input determining what town’s future will look like

By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach wants its residents to fill the seats at its Citizen’s Workshop to hear what direction they think the town should go over the next five to 10 years.

Surfside Beach holds these Citizen’s Workshops every few months discussing different topics, but at this meeting, the town wants your thoughts on its comprehensive plan.

A comprehensive plan serves as a blueprint for major projects and goals and must be completed every 10 years.

The town is holding the meeting in hopes to get residents’ opinions on topics before submitting its comprehensive plan at the end of next year.

Residents can help pave the direction for the town by completing what they call a S.W.O.T Analysis. Attendees will be split up into groups to discuss the town’s Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats.

Robert Blomquist, the Public Information Officer and Event Supervisor for Surfside Beach, said your opinion matters the most.

“The residents are the most important thing of our town. They tell us what they want and that’s our job to work for them and with them to pull off and work towards the goal they envision for the town,” said Blomquist.

You can share your thoughts on what Surfside Beach’s goals should be at its Citizen’s Workshop Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Dick M. Johnson Civic Center.

