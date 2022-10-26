Student arrested after gun found at Hartsville High School

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A student was arrested after a firearm was found at a school in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Darlington County School District said in a statement that the incident happened at Hartsville High School when a handgun was found by administrators inside a student’s bookbag.

The student was immediately placed under arrest by law enforcement and the weapon was removed. The weapon was also discovered after officials received tips from other people in the school.

“The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our highest priority,” the district said in its statement.

