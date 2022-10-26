Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Student arrested after gun found at Hartsville High School

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A student was arrested after a firearm was found at a school in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The Darlington County School District said in a statement that the incident happened at Hartsville High School when a handgun was found by administrators inside a student’s bookbag.

The student was immediately placed under arrest by law enforcement and the weapon was removed. The weapon was also discovered after officials received tips from other people in the school.

“The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our highest priority,” the district said in its statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Highway 9 fire crash
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
Jose Marrero-Narvaez
Police arrest man accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, running across runway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting
.
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
.
VIDEO: Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina
.
VIDEO: Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel's killer
VIDEO: Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home
VIDEO: Barricaded suspect accused of tying up woman in Myrtle Beach home